Faraday Future plans major product reveal for CES 2017

For Faraday Future, the electric car startup that’s promised to build a $1 billion plant in North Las Vegas, a CES 2017 event on Tuesday evening is more than just a product reveal.

The company will show its first production vehicle at World Market Center in downtown as part of the weeklong technology conference held in multiple locations in the valley.

Multiple leading carmakers are expected to show new products at CES, but Faraday in particular has made some hefty promises. Recruited to Nevada with a $215 million incentive package of tax breaks and improvement projects, Faraday has fought off accusations of fraud from the state treasurer and reports of missed payments and departed executives.

The hope is Faraday and another tenant of the Apex Industrial Park, SpaceX, will bring a new technology industry into a state whose leaders want an economy with more than gaming and tourism.

At last year’s CES, Faraday presented a one-seater concept car called FFZero1 that resembled the car driven by comic book hero Batman but has a connection to the driver’s smartphone.

An online promotional video for its first CES 2017 event shows a two-seater with a sheet hiding its body in a test against competitor brands from Ferrari, Tesla and others to see which car can first hit 60 mph from a standstill.

During the video, company representatives promise a live re-creation of that test on Tuesday evening.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. On Twitter: @wademillward