Florida-based diner company plans Las Vegas location

An East Coast food chain will set up its first Western location in Spring Valley.

Metro Diner, based in Jacksonville, Fla., will finish remodeling in mid-February at its location near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tee Pee Lane.

It expects to open before the end of 2017’s first quarter, company marketing director Crafton Bryant IV said in a statement.

Each location usually hires at least 115 people, Bryant said. The location formerly housed a Carl’s Jr.

The company received two construction permits from the county Dec. 12 for a total of $898,000 worth of work to prepare for the restaurant, according to county records.

In 2010, Metro Diner was shown on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” TV show presented by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, who’s lent his name to some Strip-area restaurants.

Metro Diner has also opened locations in Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina.

Though a new restaurant was not something needed by that intersection, Metro Diner does plant itself in an area that ha potential for a nearby shopping center, Sun Commercial Real Estate senior vice president of retail sales and leasing Rob Moore said.

Moore is the broker for the shopping center anchored by an In-N-Out Burger and across the intersection from where Metro will set up. That center has seen more inquiries from prospective tenants in the last year than any other center represented by Sun, Moore said.

He’d like to see professionals take up some office space in that area, Moore said.

He also awaits completion of apartments under construction less than a mile west of his center, which will supply even more shoppers.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Find @wademillward on Twitter.