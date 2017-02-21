Las Vegas meat processing plant to nearly double in size

A local meat processor is working on a $2.74 million renovation to nearly double the size of its plant.

Freedom Meats will replace its building at 2955 Westwood Drive, north of the intersection of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Desert Inn Road, with a new two-story building.

The company received a construction permit for the job in January. Company officials could not be reached for comment on the project.

According to plans Freedom gave the county in July, the processor is growing and needs to increase its capacity, storage and production capabilities. What’s more, it wanted to give its plant an enhanced design.

The existing 14,000-square-foot plant will be replaced with a 27,000-square-foot one, according to the plans. The new building will have rooms for office space, cold storage, dry aging, packaging and production.

The company had about 20 employees at the time it announced its plan to the county, according to county records.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.