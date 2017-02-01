Moe’s Southwest Grill closes at Downtown Summerlin

Moe’s Southwest Grill has officially closed at Downtown Summerlin.

The fast-casual eatery Moe’s Southwest Grill, located at 10965 Lavender Hill Dr., closed Tuesday, Jan. 31, with little explanation.

“A number of factors go into closing a location. Most of our locations are independently owned and operated by individual franchisees. A location usually closes because of a decision made by its franchisee,” Moe’s said in an email.

The restaurant opened the Downtown Summerlin location in October 2014 as part of a deal signed by franchise owner Mike Kelesis to develop several locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, Moe’s said in a release.

Kelesis opened his second Moe’s restaurant, located at 6910 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite 100, in Jan. 2015. This location closed in June 2016.

Moe’s has only one remaining location in Las Vegas at Concourse A inside McCarran airport.

