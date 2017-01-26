Posted Updated 

Motorcycle auction attacts crowd at South Point — PHOTOS

Bike enthusiasts pack one of the main showrooms at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Bob McGlothlen, right, celebrates a winning bid during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ed Wadley, right, looks over a 1968 BSA 441 Victory Speed during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 2000 Harley Davidson FXR Evolution on display at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Jimmy Landis takes bids during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Troy Lepird, left, from Phoenix, Arizona, polishes his custom bike from Envy Cycle Creations during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Don Wall calls for a bid during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Ben Gunter celebrates a winning bid during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A bike is wheeled onto the stage during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Edward Dolan, left, and Steve Shultz shop for bikes during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bike enthusiasts pack one of the main showrooms at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Don Weber, right, from Kanab, Utah, shops for a bike during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Shawn McCormick, right, shops for bikes during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An Eternal Speed funeral urn on display at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer John Miranda acknowledges a bid during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Jimmy Landis takes bids during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Jimmy Landis takes bids during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Jimmy Landis takes bids during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dennis Archer, right, walks the next bike to auctioned on to the stage during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Ricky Rehm calls out a bid from the crowd during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Auctioneer Don Wall calls for a bid during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bike enthusiasts pack one of the main showrooms at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bike enthusiasts pack one of the main showrooms at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bike enthusiasts pack one of the main showrooms at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kurt Carlson, left, shops for antique posters with Damien Delabre during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Troy Lepird, left, from Phoenix, Arizona, polishes his custom bike from Envy Cycle Creations during the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 1915 Flying Merkel V-Twin Racer on display at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Over 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are slated to be auctioned off during the four day event. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

More than 1,000 antique, vintage and collectible motorcycles are up for auction through Saturday at the 26th annual Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Arena and Priefert Pavilion.

Motorcycle buyers, sellers and spectators from around the world are attending.

Consignments from across the country are highlighted by nine collections. Among the featured collections are the last eight bikes owned by rock ‘n’ roll and celebrity photographer Guy Webster. From a collection that had grown to as many as 400 motorcycles, these final eight bikes are each of early 1950s Italian vintage including a 1964 Ducati Twin Cam F-3 Racer (Lot S139), 1957 MV Augusta Squalo Formula Racer (Lot S140) and a 1956 Ceccato Grand Prix Single Cam (Lot S143).

Other collections include the nearly 80 consignments from a East Coast collection, among them two “new in crate” 1992 Harley-Davidson Daytona 50th Anniversary bikes; 24 consignments all to be sold at no reserve from the Buddy Stubbs Collection; more than 60 bikes from the LaQuay Motorcycle Collection to be sold at no reserve including many rare and desirable prewar models; and six bikes formerly part of actor Steve McQueen’s collection.

“Even after 25 years, the motorcycle auction in Las Vegas continues to grow,” President of Mecum motorcycle division Ron Christenson said in a statement. “We sold 80 percent of the nearly 700 bikes on offer last year,and now we’ve eclipsed 1,000 bikes on offer for the 2017 event.”

 