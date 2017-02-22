Nevada among 9 states affected by mortadella recall

Nevada is among nine states affected by a recall on Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.’s mortadella product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that approximately 468 pounds of mortadella product have been recalled because of “misbranding and undeclared allergens.”

Mortadella is smoked sausage made of beef, pork and pork fat and seasoned with pepper and garlic.

The mortadella items, produced Nov. 30, contain pistachio nuts that are not declared on the product label. All 3-ounce plastic packages containing slices of “Deli Thin Dietz & Watson Mortadella” with lot number LO23633800 are subject to recall, the department said. These packages will have a best by date of April 2, 2017.

Other states affected include Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The department urges customers to throw away or return the product to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may call 201-438-0723.

