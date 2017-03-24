Nevada gaming regulators OK gaming license for Siegel Slots & Suites

The Nevada Gaming Commission has unanimously approved a slots-only nonrestricted gaming license for a casino near Nellis Air Force Base formerly known as the Barcelona.

The commission on Thursday approved licensing for Siegel Slots & Suites on East Craig Road at Nellis Boulevard.

Fifth Street Gaming, operators of the Downtown Grand, and a previous overseer of the property, is the new licensee.

The property, formerly operated by Nevada Gaming Partners, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, is a tavern with 150 slot machines.

Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo said the licensing appealed to him because of Fifth Street’s familiarity with the property and the fact that the company would have control over the liquor license as well as the entertainment at the property.

“I felt comfortable about it with everything under one management,” Alamo said.

Under previous owners, the split management of the property led to health and safety issues Alamo expects will disappear under the new arrangement. He said with control of gaming, liquor and entertainment, Fifth Street should be able to control clientele.

In other business, the commission approved an amended order of registration involving existing credit agreements for Station Casinos sought in connection with its acquisition of the Palms.

