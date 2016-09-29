Home and electronics chain Curacao to open first Nevada store on Saturday morning

California-based retailer Curacao will make its Nevada debut Saturday morning at the Meadows mall.

The home and electronics store takes up 100,000-square-feet on the first floor space that previously housed Dillard’s.

Dillard’s, which owns the property, closed its regular store there two years ago, but converted the top floor into a clearance center. The first floor had remained empty since 2014.

Mauricio Fux, executive vice president of business development with Curacao said the company first began talks to move into the former Dillard’s space two years ago.

The company favored the location because of its proximity to freeways and local clientele, according to Fux.

The department store sells electronics, home decor, and accessories, among other retail items.

Fux added that the Meadows mall location would be testing an expanded fashion area.

Janet LaFevre, senior marketing manager for General Growth Properties, which owns Meadows, said the company has high hopes that Curacao will succeed in the market.

The store’s Saturday kickoff will feature live music, giveaways, and a celebrity appearance from TV host Mario Lopez.

The company caters to the Latino community, though management has stressed that the store is expected to be popular among many demographics.

Curacao was founded in 1981 in Los Angeles. The Las Vegas location will be the company’s 12th store in the Southwest.

