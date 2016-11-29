Posted 

McCarran streak of serving 4M passengers reaches 6 months

web1_webtowerdedication_101716_04_7487863.jpgBuy Photo
A view of McCarran International Airport Terminal 3 is seen from the new FAA Tower on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By ART MARROQUIN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

McCarran International Airport continued its record-setting stretch by serving more than 4 million airline passengers for a sixth consecutive month, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday.

More than 3.8 million passengers boarded or arrived on domestic flights at the nation’s eighth-busiest airport in October, a 3.6 percent increase from a year earlier.

The airport’s ongoing growth was largely attributed to an increasing number of international flights arriving or departing McCarran with 349,308 travelers reported last month, a 10 percent jump from a October 2015.

In total, more than 4.27 million passengers passed through McCarran in October, a 4.2 percent leap from last year.

If passenger figures continue to climb through the end of 2016, the airport could break its record of 47.8 million passengers in 2007.

There were early indicators that McCarran was going to have a busy month when a record-setting 461,536 passengers were processed through the airport’s security checkpoints between Oct. 16 and 22.

“Strong demand from both domestic and international markets continues to push passenger numbers to record levels here at McCarran,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County director of aviation. “Direct service from numerous new markets has been added over the past several months making it that much easier for the world to visit Las Vegas, and we expect this passenger volume to continue into 2017.”

Year-over-year figures show that more than 39.8 million airline passengers traveled through Las Vegas during the first 10 months of 2016, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year.

“The continued growth in passenger counts for McCarran is reflective of the hard work being done by everyone in promoting Las Vegas, and we will continue to work with them to make sure that there continues to be plenty of convenient travel options,” said Jeremy Handel, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Market leader Southwest reported more than 1.6 million passengers in October, a 1.5 percent increase from last year. American, the No. 2 carrier at McCarran, reported a 2.6 percent decrease, with 390,642 last month. Third-place United reported a 4.7 percent jump from October 2015 with 364,677 passengers last month.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

SOUTHWEST, AMERICAN LEAD WAY AT MCCARRAN

No. 4 Delta also reported a 4.7 percent increase in traffic with 357,695 passengers. Spirit Airlines, the No. 5 carrier at McCarran, was up 5.8 percent with 277,439 passengers last month.

Las Vegas-based budget carrier Allegiant Air reported 203,917 passengers in October, a 11.2 percent jump from last year.

Air Canada saw a 32.1 percent increase in traffic with 91,914 passengers last month, while Canadian carrier WestJet was down 2.7 percent with 87,944 passengers.

Virgin Atlantic Airways reported a 6.4 percent increase last month, with 33,221 passengers. British Airways carried 30,777 passengers in October, a 12.1 percent jump from last year. Swiss carrier Edelweiss Air reported a 61.8 percent increase in traffic to 7,492 passengers last month. Korean Airlines was up 25.7 percent last month, with 8,952 passengers.

Mexican carrier Interjet reported a 41.7 percent jump to 7,317 passengers in October, while Aeromexico saw a 12.8 percent decrease to 22,162 passengers. Volaris reported 16,799 passengers, a 7.1 percent decline compared with the same period last year.

 