1 pedestrian dead after hit-and-run near Palace Station

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run Friday night near Palace Station.

The crash happened just after 9:50 p.m. near the Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue intersection, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Tad Dodds said.

It’s unknown if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

As of late Friday, police had not confirmed a description of the single vehicle involved in the fatal crash. It was also unknown if speed or impairment were factors.

The coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian once family has been notified.

Expect delays at the intersection for a few hours.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.