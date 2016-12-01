Arizona doctor is focus of multistate DEA investigation

A doctor in Fort Mohave, Arizona, is the focus of a multistate Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into an alleged illegal prescription pill enterprise.

The DEA said about $750,000 in cash, 49 weapons and eight vehicles were seized during Nov. 15 searches at Dr. Shakeel Kahn’s home and office.

The agency said search warrants were also executed at undisclosed locations in Fort Mohave and Wyoming. Kahn and his wife, whose name wasn’t disclosed, were arrested Wednesday in Wyoming.

No further details were available Wednesday.

The Board of Medical Examiners, which regulates doctors in Arizona, suspended Kahn’s license to practice allopathic medicine in the state during an Aug. 4 hearing. Board records show complaints precipitated an investigation into allegations that Kahn had been involved in prescribing opioids inappropriately.

“A medical consultant who reviewed the case concluded that Dr. Kahn fell below the standard of care by prescribing high dose narcotic therapy to three out of four patients reviewed, and their diagnoses did not justify the high doses prescribed,” the board’s suspension document said.

“The (medical consultant) also found that Dr. Kahn escalated doses and failed to control the patient’s consumption of opioids by allowing for early refills and not conducting pill counts. The (medical consultant) concluded that Dr. Kahn’s doses are far outside the range of the typical pain practice.”