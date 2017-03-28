Arizona man gets 15 years for attempted murder of 2-week-old daughter

A northwest Arizona man who pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his 2-week-old daughter in August has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

Judge Billy Sipe imposed the maximum punishment possible under terms of the plea agreement entered for Jeremy Cowan of Bullhead City.

Police said the 30-year-old defendant threw the infant head first onto a hardwood floor because he was frustrated by her continual crying.

Prosecutor Jacob Cote said the victim’s foster mom told the court during Monday’s sentencing hearing that the now 8-month-old child apparently didn’t suffer any long-term injury and is doing well.