Clark County inmate dies after being taken to hospital

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center died after being taken to the hospital for what initially appeared to be self-inflicted injuries, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said the man was taken from jail to University Medical Center about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. About 11:45 p.m., Metro officers were notified the man had died. Detectives responded, he said.

“There will be no other details released at this time as it is an ongoing investigation,” Gordon said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once his family is notified.

