Bail set at $250K for Henderson psychologist charged in wife’s death

Bail was set at $250,000 Monday for jailed psychologist Gregory “Brent” Dennis, who is facing a murder charge in the 2015 death of his wife, attorney Susan Winters.

Henderson Justice of the Peace Sam Bateman ordered Dennis to surrender his passport and told him he can’t leave the state without court permission. He also ordered Dennis not to use any controlled substances other than those prescribed to him.

Afterward, his defense lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they expected bail would be posted by the afternoon.

Dennis, 54, who runs a Boulder City mental health clinic, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center with no bail last week on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Based mainly on information provided by Dennis, the Clark County coroner’s office had concluded that Winters, a part-time North Las Vegas judge, killed herself on Jan. 3, 2015.

But in a 27-page declaration of arrest obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Henderson Detective Ryan Adams alleged that Dennis originally lied to police about his wife’s death and had a financial motive to kill her.

Dennis stood to inherit roughly $2 million, including a $1 million life insurance policy, upon his wife’s death and was dealing with a cocaine addiction that was draining his finances, according to the report.

The licensed psychologist also wanted to prevent his wife from exposing his addiction and harming his professional livelihood, Adams wrote.

Both of Winters’ parents, Avis and Danny Winters, and other family members were in court Monday. The parents filed a lawsuit against Dennis months after their daughter’s death.

