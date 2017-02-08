Posted Updated 

Grand jury indicts ousted Las Vegas constable

Grand jury indicts ousted Las Vegas constable

Then-Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura looks on during an interview in his downtown Las Vegas office on Tuesday, May 27, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Then-Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura, left, leaves his downtown offices on June 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Then-Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura stands in his downtown Las Vegas offices on Tuesday, May 27, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former Las Vegas Township Constable John Bonaventura was indicted Wednesday on theft and wiretapping charges.

Along with one count of theft, Bonaventura faces one count of misconduct of a public officer and four counts of unlawful interception of wire communications.

The Clark County Commission unanimously voted in March 2013 to abolish the constable’s office after repeated complaints about Bonaventura and his office.

In January 2014, Bonaventura and the constable’s office settled a lawsuit for $415,000 with two former employees who accused Bonaventura of ordering them to lie in front of the County Commission. They were demoted when they refused.

In June of that year, Bonaventura was heard in taped conversations saying he wanted to bleed the office dry of all its assets before it was abolished in January 2015. Duties of the constable’s office — such as handling evictions and serving court papers — were absorbed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A year later, a Las Vegas judge ordered Bonaventura not to have any contact with his wife after he was accused of domestic battery and coercion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 