Henderson judge sets August hearing in murder case against suspended psychologist

A Henderson judge has scheduled a weeklong preliminary hearing in the murder case against suspended psychologist Brent Dennis, who is accused of killing his wife, attorney Susan Winters.

Prosecutors turned over “voluminous” evidence to Dennis on Monday, said his lawyer Richard Schonfeld, who also said he provided a hard drive to authorities.

Dennis, 54, was arrested earlier this month and is free on $250,000 bail. He is due back in court Aug. 21.

Based mainly on information provided by Dennis, the Clark County coroner’s office initially concluded that Winters, 48, killed herself in January 2015 by consuming a lethal combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze at the Henderson home she shared with Dennis and the couple’s two daughters. But the coroner is reviewing new evidence.

Henderson police allege that Dennis originally lied to police about his wife’s death and had a financial motive to kill her.

Dennis stood to inherit roughly $2 million, including a $1 million life insurance policy, upon his wife’s death and was dealing with a cocaine addiction that was draining his finances, according to an arrest report.

The Boulder City psychologist also wanted to prevent his wife from exposing his addiction and harming his professional livelihood, according to police.

