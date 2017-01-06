Posted Updated 

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_012_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, stands at the end of his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_013_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, is escorted out of the courtroom at the end of his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_011_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, center, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, speaks to his defense attorneys during his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_010_7717786.jpg
Defense attorney Jay Leiderman in court with his client, former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, who is facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, during his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_009_7717786.jpg
District Judge Elissa Cadish speaks during the evidentiary hearing of former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, who is facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_008_7717786.jpg
Christy Mack, ex-girlfriend of former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, who is facing multiple felony charges for attacking her, appears in court to testify against Koppenhaver in his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_007_7717786.jpg
Christy Mack, ex-girlfriend of former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, who is facing multiple felony charges for attacking her, appears in court to testify against Koppenhaver in his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_006_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, left, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, speaks to his defense attorney Jay Leiderman during his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_005_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, attends his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_003_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, attends his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_002_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, attends his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachinecourt_010516ev_001_7717786.jpg
Former mixed martial artist Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, facing multiple felony charges for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, Christy Mack, attends his evidentiary hearing at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_web_750_rj_v06232014_7717786.jpg
(Christy Mack/Twitter)

Judge will allow testimony about rape fantasy at upcoming War Machine trial

web1_warmachine1_7717786.jpg
War Machine, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

By DAVID FERRARA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jurors will hear evidence that a mixed martial arts fighter known as War Machine and his girlfriend had discussed a rape fantasy before she was beaten and sexually assaulted in 2014.

District Judge Elissa Cadish made the ruling Thursday after hearing testimony from the former girlfriend. The case is set for trial next month.

Testimony during the hearing revealed that Jonathan Koppenhaver, also known as War Machine, often bragged that “real men rape.”

And the woman he is accused of sexually assaulting, Christine Mackinday, told the judge that she had discussed a rape fantasy with him.

Prosecutors have alleged that Koppenhaver beat the former adult film actress, whose working name is Christy Mack, and her friend Corey Thomas. Koppenhaver faces 34 counts, which stem from allegations stretching as far back as May 2013, including five counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted murder.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify victims of sex crimes, but Mackinday has spoken publicly about the abuse.

“Do you ever recall stating to Mr. Koppenhaver that ‘real men rape’?” defense lawyer Brandon Sua asked Mackinday on Thursday.

“That was a joke between us,” she replied.

Sua asked her to elaborate.

“That was a pretty common slogan for him to say, and yes, I would repeat it back to him.”

The lawyer then asked whether the couple ever acted upon those comments.

“I did actually ask him to play out a rape fantasy one time,” she said, “but it never came to fruition.”

Mackinday called the idea a personal “role play” and “fetish” in which a “very specific set of guidelines and rules would be set down and laid out before the acts are actually done, for safety reasons and consent reasons.”

She added, “I wouldn’t want to have an actual rape happen.”

Las Vegas police said Koppenhaver attacked Mackinday and Thomas in her home near the Las Vegas National Golf Club in August 2014.

Koppenhaver burst into the home and accused Mack of cheating on him before assaulting Thomas, according to a police report. Koppenhaver choked and punched Thomas for nearly 10 minutes before telling him to leave and instructing him not to call police, according to the report.

Mackinday dialed 911 while Thomas was being attacked and then hid the phone. Koppenhaver punched her as they went into a bathroom, according to the report, then forced her to take a shower.

She suffered a blowout fracture of her left eye and several other broken bones in her face, two missing teeth, a lacerated liver, broken ribs and serious bruising in several places.

Prosecutors also disclosed that they had extended two plea deals to Koppenhaver, who faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted at trial.

In one deal, Koppenhaver would have had to serve 14 years to life behind bars. In a subsequent offer, his sentence would have been 16 years to life or 18 to 40 years in prison.

Koppenhaver rejected the deals.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

 