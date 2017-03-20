Las Vegas jury convicts War Machine of sexual assault

Members of a Las Vegas jury convicted former mixed martial arts fighter War Machine of sexual assault and battery charges Monday but said they could not reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of attempted murder.

The 35-year-old defendant, also known as Jonathan Koppenhaver, was tried on a total of 34 counts — including burglary, battery, coercion, kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted murder — in connection with an August 2014 attack.

Jurors convicted him of most of the counts.

His ex-girlfriend, Christine Mackinday, and Corey Thomas testified that they were asleep in Mackinday’s home when Koppenhaver burst in and beat them.

Mackinday, a former adult film actress who used the stage name Christy Mack, spent two days testifying during the trial about her life with Koppenhaver, the repeated abuse she endured and the hourslong attack that led to his Aug. 15, 2014, arrest. He has been in jail since.

Koppenhaver could face life behind bars. His sentencing is set for June 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

