Las Vegas jury in Javier Righetti murder case hears about prior attacks

Seven months before raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba, Javier Righetti attacked another girl in a northwest valley tunnel, a prosecutor on Friday told jurors tasked with deciding whether the defendant deserves the death penalty.

Three months before he stabbed Alyssa 80 times and set her body on fire in September 2011, Righetti raped his cousin, the prosecutor, Giancarlo Pesci, said.

Before any of those attacks, in 2009 he wrapped his hands around the throat of a 16-year-old girl inside a restroom stall at Centennial High School. Righetti let her go after another girl walked into the restroom.

“What he’s done to so many people,” Pesci said Friday, “it stops now.”

On Thursday, the same panel expected to decide Righetti’s sentence found him guilty of Alyssa’s murder. If the jury decides he deserves capital punishment, Righetti would be the youngest man on death row in Nevada.

Righetti told Las Vegas police that after raping Alyssa in September 2011, he tortured her by using a knife to stab her more than 80 times in the face and other body parts, according to testimony. He carved the initials “LV” on the freshman’s body because he felt it was “gangster” and returned later to burn the body.

The slaying occurred on the Friday that ended Alyssa’s first week at Arbor View High School. She had stayed home from school that day after not feeling well in the morning. But she wanted to pick up a textbook from a classmate so she could do her homework for the weekend.

Pesci called the area where Alyssa was attacked the “tunnel of horror” and “the defendant’s stomping ground.”

“She looked back,” the prosecutor said. “She saw him coming. She did not make it home.”

Righetti has admitted to the attacks and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison, Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor told jurors. The attorney asked the jury to spare Righetti from the death penalty.

“Our system is a whole lot better than Javier,” Bashor said. “Our system never requires you to impose the death penalty.”

Righetti suffers from a brain disease that causes intellectual deficiencies, lack of impulse control and poor decision making, Bashor said.

Bashor also said the defendant’s father, whose family has a history of violence, was abusive, and attorneys have traced mental illness throughout the family of Righetti’s mother.

That is not an excuse for his crimes, the defense attorney said, but “some semblance of an attempt to explain how and why.”

