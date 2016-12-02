Las Vegas man gets 35 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting girl

A Las Vegas man was sentenced Thursday to between 35 years and life in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Paul Roberts, 47, was convicted by a jury in July of nine counts, including sexual assault with a minor under 14, lewdness with a child under 14 and child abuse. The panel acquitted him of one count of child abuse.

Prosecutors said that between 2011 and March 2013, Roberts sexually assaulted a girl, who was 11 when she later disclosed the abuse to a relative.

At the time of his arrest in July 2014, Roberts denied the allegations and told police he “had no idea why (the victim) would lie about him.”

In court papers, Roberts’ attorney, Craig Mueller, argued that the girl “fabricated her entire story.”

Mueller could not be reached for comment Thursday.

