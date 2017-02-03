Las Vegas woman avoids death penalty for role in husband’s 2010 murder

Brandy Stutzman must serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for her role in the murder of her husband, a jury decided Thursday.

The same panel convicted Stutzman, 37, of first-degree murder and burglary charges in the November 2010 killing.

Jeremiah Merriweather previously pleaded guilty to the same charges in the case. Prosecutors argued that Brandy Stutzman persuaded Merriweather to kill her husband, Joe Stutzman, who was stabbed 15 times and left for dead in his northern valley home.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty, which would have made Brandy Stutzman the only woman on death row in Nevada.

Her attorneys argued that Merriweather, who was 19 at the time, killed the 32-year-old victim on his own because he loved Brandy Stutzman and her son, then 5.

Prosecutors said Brandy Stutzman orchestrated at least three plans to have her husband killed and often talked about life without him among teenagers she plied with alcohol and drugs while he worked overseas as a military aircraft mechanic.

