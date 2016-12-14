Man on trial for killing Las Vegas teen: ‘I’m fine with death penalty’

Norman Belcher told a judge Wednesday he is “fine with the death penalty” if convicted in the death of 15-year-old Alexus Postorino.

Moments after jurors began deliberating the charges against the 41-year-old, Belcher told District Judge Elissa Cadish he has “no intention” of being present for a penalty hearing should jurors find him guilty.

“I get a single cell” on death row, Belcher said. “I prefer living by myself. I don’t like having roommates.”

As for the jury’s verdict, he also acknowledged to the judge: “I don’t see it going in my favor.”

The same panel tasked with deciding Belcher’s guilt would also hand down his sentence on a first-degree murder conviction.

Prosecutors alleged that Belcher, also known as Norman Bates, shot Alexus four times at close range, including twice in the chest, because of a dispute he had with the girl’s father over $450. In early December 2010, the gunman stole a 60-inch television, a safe and a laptop computer from the Postorino home before driving off in a white, four-door 2009 Nissan Versa and later setting the car on fire, authorities have said.

“Look around every corner, look at every picture, look at every witness, and he will be right there, because he did it,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth told jurors during closing arguments.

Alexus suffered one shot at extremely close range while she lay dying, as the gunman stood over her with his shoe in her blood, Bluth said.

Defense attorney Robert Draskovich tried to cast reasonable doubt, saying investigators made “several missteps” when they focused on Belcher as the killer.

Throughout trial, Belcher’s lawyers suggested that William Postorino’s involvement in illicit drugs meant that anyone could have been out to rob him.

“We truly don’t know,” Draskovich said in closing arguments. “But because of this faulty investigation, we may never know.”

In the days before Alexus was killed, Belcher sent threatening text messages to the girl’s father.

Belcher thought William Postorino owed him the money for forged drug prescriptions.

“I’m actually hoping that you don’t pay me, because I then feel like I’m following protocol,” Belcher wrote in one message. “So $450 or war. An element of surprise.”

Belcher faces seven felony charges, including one count of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of armed robbery.

A few months before the killing, Belcher had been released from prison, where he had been sent for a voluntary manslaughter conviction in a 2003 homicide case.

