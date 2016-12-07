Men indicted for phony Uber leasing company scam

Two men accused of running a phony Uber leasing company have been indicted on theft and securities fraud charges, the Nevada attorney general’s office announced Wednesday.

Shane Allan Unruh and Brian James Oney each face six counts of securities fraud, four counts of theft of $3,500 or more and two counts of theft of between $650 and $3,500.

According to a 27-page indictment, the two convinced people to purchase vehicles under the guise that their company, U.B.R. “would oversee the operation of the vehicles as a livery service in conjunction with Uber,” but they never had a connection to the online transportation network.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

