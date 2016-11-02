New Hampshire man wants to withdraw plea in Bunkerville standoff case

A New Hampshire man wants to withdraw his guilty plea in the Bunkerville standoff case involving the Bundy family.

Gerald DeLemus, 61, who co-chaired Veterans for Donald Trump in New Hampshire before his March arrest, pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy and extortion charges.

But his Las Vegas lawyer Brian Smith said in court papers this week that DeLemus “has expressed a desire to withdraw” the plea and that Smith now wants to withdraw as his lawyer.

“The reasons that Mr. DeLemus will cite to as a basis for the withdrawal would almost certainly place his counsel in the position of being a witness at a hearing on the matter,” Smith wrote.

There is a specific clause in DeLemus’ plea agreement that prohibits him from backing out of the deal with the government.

His interest in withdrawing comes after a Portland jury last week acquitted all seven defendants, including Ammon and Ryan Bundy, of federal charges in the armed takeover of a government wildlife refuge in Oregon.

DeLemus and the Bundy brothers were among 19 defendants charged in the Bunkerville standoff with law enforcement outside their father’s ranch in April 2014. The Bundy patriarch, Cliven, also was charged.

Federal prosecutors describe DeLemus, who has been in federal custody since his arrest, as a “gunman and mid-level organizer” in the alleged scheme to assault law enforcement officers who had rounded up Bundy cattle.

The Nevada defendants are accused of conspiring to assault Bureau of Land Management agents and take back impounded Bundy cattle that had been grazing on federal land.

DeLemus, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, arrived in Nevada too late to participate in the alleged assault near the Bundy ranch on April 12, 2014, according to prosecutors.

But prosecutors contend that he quickly became an “organizer of gunmen on the ground” at the ranch after the confrontation. The ranch is outside Bunkerville, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

DeLemus remained on the Bundy property for three weeks after the confrontation and was placed in charge of “Camp Liberty,” where armed militia members were housed, prosecutors alleged.

One other defendant, Bundy family bodyguard Blaine Cooper, 37, of Arizona, has pleaded guilty in the standoff case.

