Suspect in Bellagio jewelry robbery makes court appearance

One man arrested after a robbery at a jewelry store at the Bellagio early Saturday appeared in court on Wednesday.

Sebastian Gonzalez faces charges of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 11.

Police are looking for three alleged accomplices of Gonzalez who wore suits and animal masks during the heist.

Judge Eric Goodman indicated in court that Gonzalez was from Mexico, although a Las Vegas police report on his arrest noted his place of birth as Los Angeles.

“There’s going to be a lot of follow up that has to be done,” Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said.

