Suspect in Las Vegas Strip bus shooting makes 1st court appearance

The man accused in a shooting incident on a bus Saturday on the Las Vegas Strip made his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Rolando Cardenas is accused of fatally shooting a tourist and wounding another man on a bus in front of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday morning. A preliminary hearing in that case was scheduled for April 27 during his brief appearance.

Judge Cynthia Cruz said a request to set bail for Cardenas needed to be submitted in writing.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.