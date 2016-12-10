Driver arrested in Friday night hit-and-run

The driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in the central valley Friday night has been arrested on DUI charges.

Officers responded to Rancho Drive and Glen Heather Way just after 9:50 p.m. Friday. A 52-year-old man was crossing Rancho Drive outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 1997 Acura RL, police said.

The man was transported to the University Medical Center where he later died.

The driver fled the scene, but a witness statement helped police arrest Elaine Price, 43, after officers found her driving the Acura in the area and determined she was impaired.

Price was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

The pedestrian’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office when his next of kin have been notified.

This is the 112th traffic-related death Metro has investigated this year.

