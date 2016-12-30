FBI agent from Las Vegas accused of shooting at police sergeant in Michigan

A Las Vegas FBI special agent was arrested at gunpoint in Michigan after shooting at a police sergeant, Grand Rapids police told Michigan news website MLive.com.

Sgt. Neil Gomez responded to reports of a man brandishing a gun at a Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Dec. 6, according to MLive.com.

The website reported that the FBI agent, who later was identified as 35-year-old Ruben Hernandez, is accused of firing three shots at the responding sergeant. Gomez was not injured.

Hernandez’s attorney, Larry Willey, told MLive.com that Hernandez suffered a paranoia attack, possibly fueled by alcohol.

The incident was captured on police body cameras, according to the website, which reported that an officer could be heard on the recording saying, “He’s got a badge. Federal Bureau of, he’s a FBI agent.”

As Hernandez was being arrested, he could be heard saying, “I’m so sorry, sir. I am so sorry, sir,” according to MLive.com.

According to the website, Hernandez is a married father of two and an eight-year FBI agent.

Hernandez is free on bond and only has a “vague, hazy” recollection of the events, his lawyer told MLive.com.

He is facing charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon, the website reported.

The spokesman for the Las Vegas FBI office said he could not immediately comment Friday.

