Former head of Boulder City’s animal shelter receives 90-day jail sentence

After pleading guilty in October to animal cruelty charges, Mary Jo Frazier, the former head of Boulder City’s animal shelter, was sentenced Tuesday to 90 days in jail.

District Judge Susan Johnson also sentenced Frazier to four years of probation.

Frazier was an employee of the Boulder City shelter from 1996 to 2015, when Police Chief Bill Conger ordered an investigation into actions at the shelter.

These included missing drugs and money, but Conger asked the investigator to drop the case.

Conger used the findings, indicating that Frazier had been killing animals without cause for years, to force her to quietly retire.

But after the case was sent to the Clark County district attorney in January of 2016 for review, Conger himself quickly resigned.

Witness testimony included animal control officer Ann Inabnitt, who was named Boulder City’s employee of the year in 2015 for blowing the whistle on Frazier’s conduct at the shelter.

Among other cases, Inabnitt detailed the callous manner in which Frazier put down her ex-husband’s dachshund, Oscar.

Frazier, 62, has been living in Grants Pass, Oregon, after retiring from the Clark County police force in 2015.

