Henderson middle school teacher arrested on charge of unlawful contact with minor

A Henderson middle school teacher was arrested Monday on three counts of unlawful contact with a minor.

Gregory Beasley, 57, was arrested at his home Monday without incident, Clark County School District police said. As of Monday afternoon, he was being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police initially responded Jan. 26 to White Middle School — where Beasley taught math — after “complaints from students feeling uncomfortable,” school police Capt. Ken Young said.

Victims at the 1661 W. Galleria Drive school felt “terrorized, threatened, intimidated or harassed,” Young said.

Beasley has been a school district employee since December 2002. As of Monday, Beasley’s employment status within the district was “assigned to home” pending the investigation.

No other information was available Monday as Beasley’s arrest report had not yet been released.

This is the ninth teacher arrest within the Clark County School District since July 1.

