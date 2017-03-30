1 dead after shooting in east Las Vegas

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to 4656 Van Buren Ave., near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, for reports of a man shot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. W. Graham said.

Police arrived to find the man dead at the scene.

No other information was available late Wednesday. Detectives continue to investigate.

The coroner’s office will identify the man killed once his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.