21-year-old arrested in deadly robbery-home invasion in northwest Las Vegas

A man was jailed Tuesday following a robbery-home invasion that resulted in the killing of an intruder in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Jail and booking records show Arnold Morales, 21, was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on nine counts, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, burglary while possessing a gun, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested a day after two men entered a home on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue about 10:30 p.m. and taped up the two residents.

Three people were shot, one fatally, according to Metropolitan Police Department. Lt. Dan McGrath said one of the residents at the home near West Elkhorn and North Cimarron roads freed himself from the tape and shot both intruders, killing one of them.

The third person shot was the other resident. It was unclear who shot her.

Police called the incident a robbery-home invasion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

