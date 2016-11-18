Clark County coroner determines cause of newborn’s July death

Veronica Salazar didn’t want her mother to know she was pregnant with her second child, court records show, so she kept it a secret until she gave birth.

On July 6, “Baby Girl Salazar” was born in the bathtub of an apartment the woman shared in Las Vegas with her 4-year-old child and mother. Within hours, the dead infant was found in the bathtub, wrapped in a bloody towel.

Later that day, Salazar was booked in absentia on a murder charge. After her release from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, she was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where she remains.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Salazar, 20, on the murder charge in August. Her trial is scheduled for July.

On Friday, the Clark County coroner’s office announced that Salazar’s baby died from “birth asphyxia.” The office has ruled the death a homicide.

According to grand jury transcripts obtained Friday by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas police detective Philip DePalma asked Salazar why she concealed her pregnancy from everyone other than her boyfriend, the baby’s father.

“I did not know how to tell anybody,” she replied, according to the detective’s testimony. “I just felt like I wasn’t ready for another kid.” She also said she feared her mother.

XXXXXX

“Baby Girl Salazar” was pronounced dead after she was born in the bathtub of an apartment in the 2800 block of Maryland Parkway, near the Boulevard Mall.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.