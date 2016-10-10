Clark County coroner IDs inmate who died after found bleeding in jail cell

The inmate who died after being found bleeding in his jail cell Saturday at the Clark County Detention Center has been identified.

He is Jeremy Bowling, 25, from Shelbyville, Ky.

The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed Bowling’s death is a homicide. He died from strangulation and blunt force injury to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Bowling was found bleeding from the head in his jail cell, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The suspect in the homicide, Franklin Sharp, faces charges of open murder in addition to previous charges of attempted grand larceny and attempted burglary.

