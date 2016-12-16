Clark County coroner IDs man who died after being shot on RTC bus

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died after being shot Thursday evening on a public bus.

Jonathan Potter, 20, was shot in the abdomen on a Regional Transportation Commission bus at North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died less than two hours later.

Police said three men fled the scene after the shooting, but police have not identified or arrested the shooter.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.