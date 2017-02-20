Clark County coroner IDs teen killed Sunday near West Las Vegas Library

The 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a basketball court Sunday evening near the West Las Vegas Library has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner, he was Tiris Coleman Jr. of Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not identified a suspect in the Sunday shooting death, but they think the shooter is also a juvenile.

Police said Coleman was chased down and shot in the neck after the 5 p.m. altercation near the library, located at 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Coleman died less than a half-hour later at University Medical Center.

Metro’s investigation indicates that several juveniles were involved in the altercation with three other males when one of them pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, police said.

After the shooting, the three males ran southbound from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is the 24th homicide investigated by Metro and 28th in Clark County for 2017.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow@lawrenlinehan on Twitter.