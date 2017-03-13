Coroner IDs Las Vegas woman found dead in Arts District apartment

The Las Vegas woman found dead Thursday night in an Arts District apartment has been identified.

She was 21-year-old Laura Angel Guden, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Guden’s neighbors called 911 just before 9 p.m. after hearing screaming coming from a unit at 913 S. 3rd St., near East Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard South, police said.

When Metropolitan Police Department officers entered the apartment, Guden was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement Friday. Guden died from strangulation, according to the coroner.

A man, later identified as Robert Roginsky, 38, also was found inside the apartment when Metro arrived. Police said the two lived together.

Roginsky was taken into custody the same night. He faces one count of murder, jail records show.

Police said Roginsky suffered a medical episode during the interview process and was transported to the University Medical Center.

Guden’s death marks the 33rd homicide in Clark County and the 29th investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.