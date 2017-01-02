Elderly man dies after being beaten in northwest Las Vegas home

An elderly man died Sunday after a family disturbance turned physical in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

At about 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Metro officers received reports that a beating left a man unresponsive at a home in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue.

He was 64-year-old Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary of North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Responders found Castillo-Echeagary with trauma to his face, according to a Metro press release. He was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

According to the release, Castillo-Echeagary had been dating a woman who also lived at the residence and that her son had fought with the man.

This is the second homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

