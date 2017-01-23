Posted Updated 

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_034_7804210.jpgBuy Photo
Oniesha Coleman holds a rose at the burial of her brother Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_018_7804210.jpg
The casket of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_028_7804210.jpg
A poster with comments from attendants of Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_002_7804210.jpg
Tabitha Mabry, Maya Moya, and Vlaney Castillo view the casket of Richard Nelson at his funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_003_7804210.jpg
Richard Nelson, the father of Richard Nelson, cries in the back of the funeral for his son on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_001_7804210.jpg
Caden Faye sits with his grandmother Bonita Faye at the funeral for Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_022_7804210.jpg
Trevon Batts signs a poster in memory of Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_027-copy_7804210.jpg
Tabitha Mabry, from left, Maya Moya, and Vlaney Castillo view the casket of Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_024-copy_7804210.jpg
Cindy Solis and Rebekah D'Amato view the casket of Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_023-copy_7804210.jpg
Antwain Allen views the casket of Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_025--1-_7804210.jpg
A man has the number &quot;20&quot; shaved on the back of his head at Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. Nelson's football jersey number was 20. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_025_7804210.jpg
A man has the number &quot;20&quot; shaved on the back of his head at Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. Nelson's football jersey number was 20. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_029_7804210.jpg
Charles Miles comforts Richard Nelson, father of Richard Nelson, at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_030_7804210.jpg
Eddie Fountain, an assistant football coach from Chaparral High School, talks about how much he loved Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_031_7804210.jpg
George Tuioti, the defensive coordinator from Chaparral High School, addresses the crowd at a funeral for Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_032_7804210.jpg
Richard Nelson's helmet from Missouri State University at his funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_033_7804210.jpg
Oniesha Coleman holds a rose at the burial of her brother Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_035_7804210.jpg
The crowd at the burial of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_036_7804210.jpg
Pallbearers Robin Rosales, from left, Mark Anthony Silas, and Seth Harper listen to Richard Nelson's sister Oniesha Coleman sing at the burial of Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_037_7804210.jpg
Roxanne Bruce sits with her stepdaughter Rihanna Nelson at the burial of her son Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_038_7804210.jpg
Relita Caldwell, from left, stares on as Diamond Short comforts Nyshia Meads on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_004_7804210.jpg
Richard Nelson, the father of Richard Nelson, addresses the crowd at the funeral for his son on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_005_7804210.jpg
Lolo James, principal of Chaparral High School, talks about how much an example Richard Nelson was at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_006_7804210.jpg
Eddie Fountain, an assistant football coach from Chaparral High School, talks about how much he loved Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_007_7804210.jpg
George Tuioti, the defensive coordinator from Chaparral High School, addresses the crowd at a funeral for Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_008_7804210.jpg
The crowd at Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_009_7804210.jpg
Roxanne Bruce, Richard Nelson's mother, listens to Nelson's previous football coaches talk about her son at his funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_010_7804210.jpg
Dave Steckel, head football coach from Missouri State University, talks about Richard Nelson at Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_011_7804210.jpg
Pastor R. Peter Neri reads scripture to the audience at Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_012_7804210.jpg
The audience left silently after Richard Nelson's funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Paradise Seventh-day Adventist Church in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_013_7804210.jpg
Pallbearers carry the casket of Richard Nelson after his funeral on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_014_7804210.jpg
Oniesha Coleman sings a song in honor of her brother Richard Nelson at his burial on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_015_7804210.jpg
Oniesha Coleman sings a song in honor of her brother Richard Nelson at his burial on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_016_7804210.jpg
Pastor R. Peter Neri addresses the crowd at the burial of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_017_7804210.jpg
Raytion Nelson, 13, places a flower on the casket of his brother Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_019_7804210.jpg
Pastor R. Peter Neri consoles Roxanne Bruce at the burial of her son Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_020_7804210.jpg
Workers lower the casket of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At funeral, friends and family honor Chaparral football star who died in shooting

web1_nelsonfuneral_021_7804210.jpg
A crowd gathers at the burial site of Richard Nelson on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Davis Funeral Homes and Memorial Park in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By SANDY LOPEZ and BLAKE APGAR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Richard Nelson had already found a way to stand out on Chaparral High School’s football team — he’d racked up the yards and the touchdowns and made second-team all-state. And when he saw a chance to get to the next level — college football — he seized it.

At a memorial service Sunday afternoon, Missouri State University football recruiter Mack Brown remembered Nelson messaging him on Twitter and asking him to “give him a chance to play on the team.”

The tweets, and tenacity, paid off. Brown recruited Nelson, who signed a letter of intent last winter to play football on a scholarship. Brown joined several coaches and friends to pay tribute to Nelson, who died Jan. 14 in a shooting as he tried to break up a fight to defend his sister.

About 100 people gathered at Paradise Seventh-Day Adventist Church to remember the 18-year-old, whom coaches, friends and family described as a “life taken too soon.” Some attendees wore jerseys with No. 20, Nelson’s basketball and football number.

“Most of us look for something to hold onto,” George Tuioti, defensive coordinator of Chaparral’s football team, said during Nelson’s funeral service. “The Lord is not concerned by how we die, but how we live. We are all living on borrowed time. It’s what we do in this life that defines us. Richard passed the test.”

The open-casket funeral let friends and family say their final farewells, while a photo slideshow displayed scenes of Nelson playing football, flexing his muscles and reading to children.

Nelson’s friend and former Chaparral football teammate, Malachi Miles, flew in from Reno, where he attends university, to honor his fallen friend. Miles said he is trying to create positive energy out of the situation and keep up his faith in God.

Miles’ father, Charles, appeared at peace as he remembered Nelson.

“You come along on this earth and become a hero, what can you ask for? Not many people do that,” Charles Miles said.

Shortly before the funeral, Nelson’s mother, Roxanne Bruce, said, “I have no feelings. I’m just down and sad. That’s all I’m feeling today.”

Bonita Faye, Nelson’s aunt, stepped in when Bruce was too overwhelmed to read a speech.

“The day he came into the world, he brought nothing but joy,” Faye said. “His love was genuine and pure. I’m so proud of him. He made it to the top and he will always be remembered.”

Chaparral coaches and administrators described Nelson as a “humble, yet determined leader” who set an admirable example.

“Richard set goals and he obtained those goals,” Chaparral Principal Lolo James said. “He always aspired to become something. Next time you’re in a situation, think of Richard and how he would handle it. Use him as a reference.”

Missouri State University students and coaches remembered Nelson for his easy, persistent smile.

“In the short time that I knew him, his encouragement and support lived out to the very end,” said Dave Steckel, Missouri State’s head football coach. “Our football family loves him. I love him. His cousin, Ricky, will wear the number 20 for the rest of his career at Missouri State.”

After the service, family and friends gathered in the rain for Nelson’s burial at Davis Funeral Homes & Memorial Park. At the graveside, Nelson’s older sister, Oniesha Coleman, sang “Pray” and “Champion,” two songs she wrote and dedicated to her brother.

“This life is hard, I know it’s rough. If you fall down, get right back up,” Coleman sang. “Don’t give in. Keep your fight. Everything will be all right. Just know you’re a champion.”

The crowd rose to its feet for a moment of silence and sang “Amazing Grace” before Nelson’s body was lowered into the ground.

“He’s a good kid,” Nelson’s father, Richard Nelson Sr. said, holding back tears. “I couldn’t ask for nothing more. He was the best. He was very loved and inspired all the kids in many ways.”

Sunday’s somber service and burial stood in stark contrast to a celebration of Nelson’s life the night before. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, about 50 people gathered to party on the driveway of 4800 Sacks Drive.

Guests, many in their early 20s, mingled in small groups, danced to rap music and trickled in and out of the house, where Bruce had laid trays of food and arranged a candlelit shrine to her son.

“The point of tonight is not to mourn, not to be sad, not to feel that pain for even a moment, and instead, celebrate,” Coleman, who at 20 is just two years older than Nelson, said. “We don’t want to cry about how we lost a life. We want to celebrate the fact that we were even able to have this life with us.”

Bruce smiled down at a photo of her son and said, “At first, it was really sad, but I’ve cried enough. I don’t want his murderer to see us crying and think he won. He didn’t win, God won.”

Review-Journal writer Kimber Laux contributed to this report. Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

 