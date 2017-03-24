Henderson police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Henderson police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.

A body was found at an apartment complex near East Warm Springs Road and Center Street, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Michelle French said.

Police were called twice in the span of two hours to Lakewood Cove Apartments at 1100 N. Center St. French said the first call came out about 12:45 a.m. to break up a party. The second call came around 2 a.m., she said, and it was for a 32-year-old unconscious man who was not breathing. People were performing CPR on him.

First responders arrived and found he had a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting, French said.

It wasn’t clear if the two calls came to the same apartment. French said police were trying to determine they were related.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.