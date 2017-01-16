Posted Updated 

Homicide detectives investigate body found in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police officers investigate at 433 N. Lamb Blvd. near Stewart Avenue where a body was found Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Homicide detectives were called out because the victim was in her early 20s, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Monday morning in the northeast valley.

The body of a woman was found just before 9:50 a.m. near North Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department were called out because the victim was in her early 20s, Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

