Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in California less than 24 hours after fatal shooting

Less than 24 hours after a woman was shot dead in a friend’s southeast valley apartment, her 41-year-old murder suspect was taken into custody in California.

Frederick Daniels faces one count of murder and is being held in Santa Ana, California, awaiting extradition to Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday. He was arrested in the Anaheim, California, area.

The woman killed was fatally shot in the head about 7 a.m. Monday, shortly after arriving to visit a female friend who lived at the 3800 S. Nellis Blvd. apartment.

While at the apartment, the visiting woman began arguing with a man who lived there. In a matter of minutes, shots rang out.

The visiting woman’s friend, who was in a backroom, heard the gunfire but was not injured.

Daniels, the man who lived in the apartment, fled the fatal shooting, and police identified him as a suspect.

Las Vegas detectives learned that Daniels may have fled to California, so Metro reached out to the California Fugitive Task Force, which found Daniels and made the arrest.

The woman killed will be named once family has been notified.

