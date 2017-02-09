Las Vegas police arrest man in woman’s January shooting death

A man wanted in the killing of a 39-year-old Las Vegas woman was jailed Wednesday.

Lun Simon, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon.

Las Vegas police officers took Simon into custody Wednesday morning after he walked into a Dotty’s at 4213 Boulder Highway about 7:45 a.m. and talked about having a warrant out for his arrest and wanting to turn himself in.

Simon was wanted in connection with the death of Jasmine Rochell Haley, found Jan. 25 with gunshot wounds at a residence on the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation determined that a gathering occurred at the residence before Haley was found. Haley’s roommate left the gathering and returned shortly afterward to find her shot, police said.

