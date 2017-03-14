Las Vegas police need help identifying burned body of young woman

Several days after the discovery of a young woman’s burned body, police have not identified the victim and say they need the public’s help.

On Saturday, police investigated reports of a dead body in the west valley on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive, near Summerlin Parkway and U.S. Highway 95.

The Metropolitan Police Department describes the victim as a light-complexion black female between 16 and 20 years old. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed about 100 pounds, Metro said. Her hair was braided.

Initially, police said the girl could be between 14 and 18 years old.

Cause and manner of death are pending at the Clark County coroner’s office, though police say the girl appears to have been killed before an accelerant was poured on the body and burned.

This is the 34th homicide in Clark County in 2017. As of Monday, no suspects have been identified.

People with information about the incident may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

