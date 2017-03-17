Posted 

Man arrested after woman’s body found burned Saturday

Buy Photo
The Clark County coroner's office identified Geranique Bentley, the woman found dead on March 11, 2017, on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive. (Metropolitan Police Department)

8191360_web1_burnedbody4_8191360.jpg
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s burned body near an apartment complex in the northwest valley on Saturday, March 11. (Rio Lacanlale/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

8191360_web1_burnedbody2_8191360.jpg
Police are investigating after the discovery of a woman’s burned body on Saturday, March 11. (Rio Lacanlale/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @riolacanlale

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man was jailed on a murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Raymond Quinsell Lewis IV was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, jail and booking records show.

Lewis, 21, was arrested the same day the Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman as Geranique Bentley.

Bentley’s body was found Saturday morning at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive, near West Washington Avenue. It was found partially burned, and detectives said it appeared her body had been set on fire at the apartment complex. The coroner’s office will release her cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 