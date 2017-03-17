Man arrested after woman’s body found burned Saturday

A man was jailed on a murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Raymond Quinsell Lewis IV was booked into Clark County Detention Center at 5 p.m. Thursday, jail and booking records show.

Lewis, 21, was arrested the same day the Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman as Geranique Bentley.

Bentley’s body was found Saturday morning at an apartment complex on the 700 block of Rock Springs Drive, near West Washington Avenue. It was found partially burned, and detectives said it appeared her body had been set on fire at the apartment complex. The coroner’s office will release her cause of death.

