Man arrested in connection with December strangulation of 24-year-old woman

Diana Cristina Rios, 24 (GoFundMe)

A building at 3947 Silver Dollar Ave. is seen in this screenshot. (Google)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A man has been arrested in connection with the December strangulation of a woman in a vacant central valley apartment.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Salvador Gonzalez, 24, on Dec. 28. He is suspected of strangling 24-year-old Diana Cristina Rios on Dec. 26.

A contractor found Rios unresponsive about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in a vacant, under-renovation apartment at 3947 Silver Dollar Ave., near South Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue. Police said in a statement the contractor noticed another man in the apartment while he was working. The man fled when the contractor spotted him.

Shortly after, the contractor found Rios in a backroom of the apartment and called police. Metro spokesman Michael Rodriguez said police believe Rios knew Gonzalez, but it’s unknown what their relationship was.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Rios’ memorial fund.

Gonzalez is being held on $100,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for the morning of Jan. 20.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

 