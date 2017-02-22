Posted 

Man dead after being shot at northwest valley apartment complex

One man was killed Tuesday night at the SkyPointe Landing Apartments. No suspects were in custody early morning Wednesday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. CJ Jenkins said. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

One man died after a shooting late Tuesday night in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting at SkyPointe Landing, on the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive near West Ann Road.

Lt. Dan McGrath said a man, about 30 years old, was killed after fighting with his assailant near a parking stall in the complex about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No suspects were in custody early morning Wednesday, Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

McGrath said about 10 people called police about gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the man’s body. Police weren’t sure how many times he had been shot or whether the killing was a result of a robbery.

“Several witnesses did hear a struggle — some arguing — which drew their attention,” McGrath said, “and then one gunshot, and then some more arguing, and then another gunshot.”

The unidentified man’s pockets were turned inside out and his property was taken, McGrath said.

Complex security and residents were among the witnesses to the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooter escaped in a car, but McGrath said he was last seen running from the shooting site.

