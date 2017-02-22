Man dead after being shot at northwest valley apartment complex

One man died after a shooting late Tuesday night in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting at SkyPointe Landing, on the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive near West Ann Road.

Lt. Dan McGrath said a man, about 30 years old, was killed after fighting with his assailant near a parking stall in the complex about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No suspects were in custody early morning Wednesday, Lt. CJ Jenkins said.

McGrath said about 10 people called police about gunshots. When officers arrived, they found the man’s body. Police weren’t sure how many times he had been shot or whether the killing was a result of a robbery.

“Several witnesses did hear a struggle — some arguing — which drew their attention,” McGrath said, “and then one gunshot, and then some more arguing, and then another gunshot.”

The unidentified man’s pockets were turned inside out and his property was taken, McGrath said.

Lt. Dan McGrath with homicide just got here. Jenkins met him near the entrance pic.twitter.com/4Euyth8TSg — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) February 22, 2017

Complex security and residents were among the witnesses to the shooting. It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooter escaped in a car, but McGrath said he was last seen running from the shooting site.

Metro confirms: police working a homicide on the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive. Heading there now #RJnow — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) February 22, 2017

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.