Man dies after being beaten in northwest Las Vegas home

A man died Sunday after a family disturbance turned physical in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

About 5:15 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Metro officers received reports that a beating left a man unresponsive at a home in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as 64-year-old Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary of North Las Vegas.

Responders found Castillo-Echeagary with trauma to his face, according to a Metro press release. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

According to the release, Castillo-Echeagary had been dating a woman who also lived at the residence and that her son had fought with the man.

The son left the home after the confrontation and police are looking for him.

This is the second homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

