Man found shot to death in east Las Vegas Valley identified

A man who died after a Wednesday night shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Derrian Joshua Stephens, 37, was found dead about 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 4600 block of Van Buren Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard, after police responded to reports of a shooting in the area.

Witnesses told detectives they heard arguing and then gunshots before Stephens’ body was found between two houses, police said. Detectives found a bloody hand print on the outside of one of the houses.

Stephens died from a gunshot wound to the neck, the Clark County coroner’s office said, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Stephens’ wife, Nicolia, mourned for her husband in a Facebook post.

“My LOVE for Derrian was from the depth of my soul,” she wrote. “Through every up and down we shared, the one thing that remained constant was love and support.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.