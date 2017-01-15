Man shot dead in southeast Las Vegas

One man was gunned down in the southeast valley Saturday evening, police said.

Las Vegas police responded just before 7:40 p.m. to calls of reported gunshots on the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near East Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died.

Metro is investigating the shooting death as a homicide, Meltzer said.

No suspects were in custody as of 9 p.m.

